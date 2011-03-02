Upstate airman killed in Frankfurt airport shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - One of the two airmen killed in a shooting at the Frankfurt, Germany airport Wednesday is from the Upstate.



Nick Alden, 24, was from Williamston and graduated from Palmetto High School, according to WYFF. He leaves behind his wife, Trish, who is also from Anderson County, and two young children.



"There's no greater price you can pay than serving your country and certainly giving your life for that is the ultimate price," said Palmetto High Principal Dr. Mason Gary. "On behalf of the school, we are extremely proud of him for taking that stand. We have a good number of young people that go into the military and I think Nick is a role model here, excellent for our young people to see and proud of what he has done for our country and say thank you."



Starr-Iva Middle School Principal Mike Ruthsatz said Alden's mother, Cathy Garner, works at the school. Alden served in the U.S. Air Force for the past four years.



Alden and the other airman, who was from Pennsylvania, were killed and two other airmen were wounded, one critically, when a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying 15 airmen to Ramstein Air Base, where they were to deploy to Afghanistan.



The suspect in the shooting is Arid Uka, 21-year-old ethnic Albanian from Kosovo, according to German security officials.



Authorities in the U.S. and Germany are trying to determine the motive for the attack and whether the gunman acted alone.



Relatives in Kosovo said Uka is a devout Muslim whose family has been living in Germany for 40 years. German officials said Uka appears to have acted alone, but the Pentagon isn't ruling out the possibility he had help.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.