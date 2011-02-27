Gamecocks sweep series against Southern Illinois

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks were looking to remain perfect in 2011 Sunday at Carolina Stadium. It was the final game against Southern Illinois.

With a score of 3-0 in the bottom of the third, Adrian Morales hit a two-run homer. During the same inning, Jake Williams hit a triple to center. He scored on an error to make it 6-0.

The Gamecocks went on to win the game with a final score of 9-4.

