Brother shoots sister in face with .22 in NC

Posted by: Ian Flanegan | email

WADESBORO, NC (WBTV) – A parent's worst nightmare took the life of a little girl Friday night.

According to a police report, Anson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting incident and found 11-year-old Destiny Moya Carelock motionless after being shot by her 10-year-old brother.

"This appears to be a terrible accident," said Sheriff Tommy Allen. "This is something that should never have happened, but then it does."

The weapon was a .22-caliber rifle that was stored in a closet. Investigators believe the brother got the gun and accidentally fired it, hitting his sister below the eye.

Deputies found the girl unresponsive after performing CPR while EMS was dispatched. The girl was transported to the Anson County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"We preach over and over that guns must be stored in a safe place, where inquisitive children cannot get to them." Sheriff Allen said.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the brother or any further information as to who else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

The District Attorney and the Department of Social Services will have a final say as to whether this incident was indeed an accident.

