Vehicle running from police hits tree head-on in fatal wreck - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Vehicle running from police hits tree head-on in fatal wreck

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three men died in a single vehicle accident Friday night after Columbia Police said they were fleeing from a traffic stop.

Around 10:15pm, an officer was conducting a traffic stop after seeing a suspect vehicle disregard a stop sign at the intersection of Live Oak Street and South Kilbourne Road. Police said as the officer was conducting that stop, the vehicle fled from the scene at a high rate of speed onto South Prospect Street.

A witness told the officer the vehicle was heading towards Riviera Road at a high rate of speed. Back-up units were dispatched in that direction where officers said they found the vehicle had crashed in the 3700 block of Riviera Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. It said the car was traveling south on South Prospect Street when it when off the road and struck a tree head-on near the intersection of South Prospect Street and Riviera Road.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the driver of the vehicle as 30-year-old Stanley Gilmore, the front-seat passenger as 47-year-old James Watson, and the back-seat passenger as 55-year-old Everett Washington.

Watts said Gilmore and Washington were not wearing seatbelts but Watson was. All three died from multi-trauma at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly