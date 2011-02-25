Former Gamecock football player has surprise confession

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A former Gamecock football player has a surprise confession.

Weslye Saunders admitted lying to the NCAA.

WIS News 10's Rick Henry spoke on the phone with Saunders who said he didn't tell the NCAA the truth until his third interview with their investigators. The NCAA was looking into whether Saunders received improper benefits from an agent this past summer.

Saunders said he finally told the NCAA the truth when he paid his own way to Indianapolis to meet with them a third time.

Saunders missed his entire senior season after he was kicked off the team. He is back in Indianapolis this weekend participating in the NFL combine.

Saunders said his biggest regret was the bad publicity he brought to USC.

