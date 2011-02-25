Gamecocks start series with win over South Illinois

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The weekend is off to a good start for the USC baseball team.

They opened their weekend series by scoring in double digits against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Gamecocks beat Southern Illinois with a score of 10-6.

They'll play again Saturday at 2:00pm. Sunday's game time has been moved up to 1:15pm.

