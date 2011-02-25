USC volleyball team welcomes new coach - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC volleyball team welcomes new coach

Scott Swanson (Source: University of South Carolina)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina named the 11th head coach for its volleyball program.

Scott Swanson will take over the reigns of the 38-year program.

"We are thrilled to announce that Scott Swanson has been hired to lead the volleyball program at the University of South Carolina," South Carolina Director of Athletics Eric Hyman said. "Scott has had a tremendous impact in the volleyball community, working with USA Volleyball and as a head and associate head collegiate coach. His accomplishments in recruiting nationally recognized student-athletes, including three top-five classes, and his strong background in training will serve the South Carolina volleyball program well. We look forward to his leadership among our student-athletes."

Swanson was previously an assistant coach for five years at Minnesota before becoming head coach there.

