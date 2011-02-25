SC mother arrested for leaving children in running car

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - A 30-year-old Moncks Corner woman was arrested for leaving her children in a car at the Naval Weapons Station commissary on Wednesday.

The Goose Creek Police Department charged Rebecca Judith Hutchens with unlawful conduct towards a child.

It all started when officers responded to the commissary on 1797 Redbank Rd. in reference to children being left in a running car.

Naval Weapons Station security were told that there was a vehicle running in the parking lot where two children were seen sleeping with sweat on their faces.

Hutchens said that she parked in the parking lot of the commissary to get some groceries while her children were in the rear of vehicle sleeping. She also said they had been fussy all day so she decided to leave them inside the vehicle while she went into the store.

According to a police report, Hutchens turned on the ac and secured the doors before she left.

The woman was arrested and was later brought to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

The children were placed into the custody of their father.

