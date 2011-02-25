Former SC back Watson arrested on drug charges - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Former SC back Watson arrested on drug charges

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - Former South Carolina running back Derek Watson is free on bond after his arrest on drug charges.

Warrants from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office charged Watson with trafficking in cocaine and in possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. During a traffic stop in October, deputies found Watson in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Spokesman Lt. Shea Smith said Watson turned himself in on Wednesday and was released on $40,000 bond. Smith said the cocaine charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Watson played for the Gamecocks from 1999 to 2001, rushing for 1,066 yards as a sophomore. He was kicked off the team by coach Lou Holtz in January 2002 after his arrest for marijuana possession. Watson played his senior season at South Carolina State.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

