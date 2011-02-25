Haley skips National Governors Association

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Governor Nikki Haley is not going to attend the National Governors Association meeting in Washington this weekend because she doesn't want to spend taxpayer dollars on dues.

Haley is skipping the meeting because she decided not to pay the $100k in annual dues for the lobbying and policy group.

Haley spokesman Rob Godfrey says the governor didn't think it was right to spend the money while the state deals with such serious budget shortfalls. "South Carolina is facing a tough budget year, and the governor simply doesn't believe that in a time when we're focused on returning government to its core functions we should spend more than $100,000 in tax dollars on NGA dues," said Godfrey.

Haley will attend a meeting of Republican governors. Godfrey says the Republican Governors Association is covering Haley's lodging and her transportation is being donated.

The Republican governors of Idaho and Texas also are skipping this National Governors Association meeting.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.