USC hires special teams coach - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC hires special teams coach

John Butler has been hired to coach special teams at South Carolina (Source: TheBigSpur.com) John Butler has been hired to coach special teams at South Carolina (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Former Minnesota Golden Gopher assistant coach and John Butler has been named special teams coordinator at the University of South Carolina, head football coach Steve Spurrier announced today.

"We think John Butler is an excellent special teams coach," said Coach Spurrier. "He had good success at the University of Minnesota. Our coaching staff was impressed with his knowledge and with his eagerness to do the job here at South Carolina. We look forward to having him join our staff."

Butler, who was hired two weeks ago by the Houston Texans as a defensive assistant, spent the last four seasons as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Minnesota.

Last year, junior linebacker Gary Tinsley received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from the conference's media and two Butler-coached linebackers received all-conference recognition in 2009.

As special teams coordinator, Butler presided over one of the best units in the Big Ten during his tenure in Minneapolis. The Gophers averaged better than 22 yards per kick return in three of his four seasons and held their opponents to less than 20 yards per return in two seasons.

Minnesota's punt coverage unit was one of the best in the country in 2008 and 2009, holding opponents to an average of just 8.1 yards per return in that two-year span. Butler helped then-freshman Troy Stoudermire rank second in the Big Ten and 26th nationally in 2008 with a 25.8-yard kick return average and coached second-team All-Big ten punter Justin Kucek in 2007 when Kucek averaged 42.7 yards per punt.

Butler has coached special teams for the last 10 years, serving as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Harvard from 2003-06 and the safeties coach and special teams coordinator at Southwest Texas State from 2001-02.

The 1995 graduate of Division III Catholic University broke into the coaching ranks as the secondary coach during his senior year before taking over as the defensive coordinator in 1996.

He was a graduate assistant at Texas in 1996-1997 under both John Mackovic and Mack Brown.

"It's a great opportunity to work for Coach Spurrier, for the University of South Carolina and to coach in the best football conference in college football," said Butler, "It will be a tremendous challenge for me, one that I embrace. I look forward to doing a great job with the kicking game at South Carolina."

Butler, 37, and his wife, Carmen, are expected to arrive in Columbia later this month.

In another move, Steve Spurrier Jr. has been given the additional duties as recruiting coordinator. Spurrier Jr., who begins his seventh season on the staff, will retain his duties as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. TheBigSpur.com contributed to this report.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:33 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:48:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>

  • What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:16:20 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>

  • Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:27:31 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:09:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly