Teens charged with Five Points assault, robbery - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two teenagers are accused of beating up and robbing a man in Columbia's Five Points district early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott said Eddien Andre Patterson, 18, and Chris Antwan Morgan, 16, are charged with strong-armed robbery and assault and battery for the incident, which happened around 2:00am near the 700 block of Harden Street.  

Scott said the teens took a bicycle from a 52-year-old man. When he attempted to get it back, Scott said the teens demanded money from the man and took a cell phone and money from his pockets. 

After taking the items, Scott said the teens punched the victim in the face, knocking him down. Scott said the teens continued to kick the victim in the face and body several times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers determined that teens were the suspects through interviews, and took them to the Columbia Police Department Headquarters for questioning.

The teens are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

