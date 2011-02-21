McMaster to assist USC in development, alumni relations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Former state Attorney General Henry McMaster will join the University of South Carolina as a senior advisor to assist in development, fund-raising and alumni relations.



McMaster will help the university with its institutional development plans, including an effort to reengage alumni and raise funds for the law school, USC vice president for development and alumni relations Michelle Dodenhoff said on Monday.



"Achieving our ambitious goals is a major challenge," Dodenhoff said. "To reach our milestones, we need leaders who can help us raise funds and re-engage key alumni groups. Henry McMaster is an established and recognized leader who brings a wealth of experience and contacts with USC alumni, donors and friends. His assistance will be invaluable."



McMaster, a Columbia native, earned a bachelor's degree in history from USC in 1969 and a J.D. from USC's law school in 1973. He was appointed U.S. attorney for South Carolina by former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, and held the post until 1985.



McMaster practiced defense litigation until taking office as attorney general in 2003. He left office in 2011 after an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination for governor.

