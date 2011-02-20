19-year-old Fort Jackson soldier dies after getting pneumonia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

19-year-old Fort Jackson soldier dies after getting pneumonia

Private Jordan Chase (Source: Fort Jackson) Private Jordan Chase (Source: Fort Jackson)

FORT JACKSON, SC (WIS) - A Fort Jackson spokesperson said one of its soldiers died Sunday at a Columbia hospital from complications that were brought on by pneumonia.

She said the 19-year-old was in his fifth week of Basic Combat Training when he was admitted to Fort Jackson's Moncrief Army Community Hospital.

Maine Governor Paul R. LePage identified the soldier as Private Jordan Chase. Chase was a new member of the Maine Army National Guard and was attending Basic Training at Fort Jackson.

Chase was assigned to A Co., 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, which began the 10-week training cycle on January 10.

Pvt. Chase was transported to Providence Main Hospital on February 14, and moved again to Palmetto Richland Hospital for a higher level of critical care. He remained in serious condition throughout the past week, and an Army spokeswoman said Chase's family was with him when he died. 

"Ann and I join all of Maine in extending our deepest condolences to the family of Private Jordan Chase of the Maine Army National Guard," said Gov. LePage. "Private Chase was in training to serve and defend us all, and we are saddened by his untimely passing."

A memorial service is planned for 9:30am Friday at Bayonet Chapel on Fort Jackson. 

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

Karen E. Soule

