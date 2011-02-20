Taxi cab follows hit and run suspect, leads to arrest - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Taxi cab follows hit and run suspect, leads to arrest

Ashley Coleman (Source: Columbia Police Department) Ashley Coleman (Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A woman was arrested at her home Sunday following a hit and run incident.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Assembly Street.

The Columbia Police Department said someone riding in a taxi cab saw a vehicle hit a person and told the taxi cab driver to follow the vehicle involved while the individual called 911. Chief Randy Scott said thanks to that individual's help, officers were able to find the suspect, who was later identified as 23-year-old Ashley Coleman, and take her into custody.

Coleman has been charged with a felony DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to give information and render aid.

Police said the victim was taken to Richland Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

