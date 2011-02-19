Wanted suspect arrested after escaping Columbia Police custody

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 21-year-old man that escaped Columbia police custody early Saturday morning was arrested just after 12:00pm.

An officer approached Kwmane Devlon Brosia after spokesman Brick Lewis said he was identified as a wanted suspect. He said Brosia pulled a handgun on the officer, and as the officer was taking cover and calling for backup, the suspect fled on foot.

Brosia was eventually found hiding in a nearby area and was arrested. Police said they recovered the handgun along with 67 grams of marijuana from the location where he was hiding.

Lewis said Brosia was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital after sustaining injuries he received while resisting arrested. "As he was being treated at the hospital, he then - as they were leading him out of the hospital - he then fled," said Lewis, "He fled from the officers while cuffed and barefoot."

Police used K-9's to track Brosia, and the Columbia SWAT team said they found him hiding in a compost pile.

Police said Brosia was considered armed and dangerous.

He faces charges of armed robbery, burglary, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school, unlawful possession of a weapon, pointing and presenting, resisting arrest, and failure to stop on police command and escape.

Brosia is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

