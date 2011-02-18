Opening season underway for USC baseball

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was perfect baseball weather at Carolina Stadium where the Gamecocks were playing ball for the first time after winning the National Championship.

Pregame festivities included highlights of the National Championship game and the raising of the National Championship banner.

It was an opening day like no other in the history of USC baseball. "This is so special," said former USC player Whit Merrfield, "It's unbelievable. The turnout, the ovation, it's just all the hype coming up to today is awesome."

"It's weird being on the side watching, but I wish these guys all the best, and they're going to be great this year," said Merrfield, "It sucks I'm not going to be apart of it this year."

USC beat Santa Clara 12-5.

