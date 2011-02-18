Police: Robber took woman's purse in Five Points - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police: Robber took woman's purse in Five Points

Surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect (Source: Columbia Police Department) Surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect (Source: Columbia Police Department)
Surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect (Source: Columbia Police Department) Surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect (Source: Columbia Police Department)
Surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect (Source: Columbia Police Department) Surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect (Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Police are looking for help identifying a man they believe robbed two women in their vehicle in Five Points early Wednesday morning.

Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott says the armed robbery happened on the 700 block of Saluda Ave, near the Walgreen's store, on February 16 around 3:00 a.m.

Scott said that two females were approached by the suspect while inside their parked vehicle. The suspect implied that he had a gun and demanded their purses. He reached inside the open vehicle and stole one purse and ran off towards Pavillion Street.

Investigators say the victims never saw a gun. 

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5' 08" and was last seen wearing a white jersey-style shirt with the number "5" on the back. 

If you have information on the man in the surveillance photos, you are urged to call, email or text your anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Your anonymous tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly