Police: Robber took woman's purse in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Police are looking for help identifying a man they believe robbed two women in their vehicle in Five Points early Wednesday morning.

Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott says the armed robbery happened on the 700 block of Saluda Ave, near the Walgreen's store, on February 16 around 3:00 a.m.

Scott said that two females were approached by the suspect while inside their parked vehicle. The suspect implied that he had a gun and demanded their purses. He reached inside the open vehicle and stole one purse and ran off towards Pavillion Street.

Investigators say the victims never saw a gun.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5' 08" and was last seen wearing a white jersey-style shirt with the number "5" on the back.

If you have information on the man in the surveillance photos, you are urged to call, email or text your anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Your anonymous tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

