Clemson reports 9 NCAA secondary violations

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Clemson reported nine NCAA secondary violations from August through January, including one that involved a coach who wrongly paid for a team bowling party.

Twice a year, Clemson releases such violations because of Freedom of Information Act requests by The Associated Press and other media outlets. The names of sports, athletes and coaches involved was not included in the report.

Among the latest group of infractions was a September bowling party during a prospect's official visit that was paid for by the coach. The $4 per student athlete was donated to charity.

That was considered a Level II secondary violation, which gets reported to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson detailed three violations considered Level I, the most serious classification that gets reported to the NCAA.

