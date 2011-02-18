Roth, Wingo, Thomas named Gamecock baseball captains

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina senior catcher Brady Thomas, senior infielder Scott Wingo and junior left-handed pitcher Michael Roth have been selected as captains for the 2011 baseball season.

All three players earned the honor after a vote by their teammates.

The Gamecocks open the 2011 season today hosting a three-game series with Santa Clara.

Reserved seats are sold out for Friday and Saturday with standing room only tickets available.

First pitch for Friday's opener is 3 p.m.

MICHAEL ROTH'S CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

2010 - Quality start in 2-1 victory over UCLA in national championship series victory (6/29); allowed one run on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks ... In first start of the season, pitched a complete game and limited Clemson to just one run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 5-1 victory at College World Series (6/25) ... Picked up first win of the season and retired all 10 batters he faced with 3.1 perfect innings and career-high five strikeouts in 9-5 win over Bucknell in NCAA Regional (6/4) ... Retired lone batter he faced in 3-1 loss to Auburn at SEC Tournament (5/27) ... 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in 3-0 loss to Ole Miss at SEC Tournament (5/26) ... One scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout in 5-2 loss to Florida (5/21) ... One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout in 3-2 loss to Florida (5/21) ... Struck out lone batter he faced in 5-3 win at Arkansas (5/16) ... Struck out lone batter he faced in 3-2 win at Arkansas (5/14) ... One scoreless inning of relief in 13-9 win at Kentucky (5/7) ... Retired lone batter he faced in 20-15 win over Alabama (5/2) ... Retired lone batter he faced in 9-7 win over Alabama (4/30) ... Struck out the lone batter he faced in 4-2 win over USC Upstate (4/20) ... 0.2 scoreless inning of relief in 2-0 win at Vanderbilt (4/11) ... 0.1 scoreless inning of relief in 3-2 win at Vanderbilt (4/9) ... Picked up save with a perfect 1.2 innings of relief in 6-3 win over College of Charleston (4/7) ... Made first start at designated hitter and hit a solo home run in 10-1 win over The Citadel (3/30) ... 0.2 scoreless innings of relief in 2-0 win at Auburn (3/27) ... 0.1 scoreless inning of relief in 8-5 win at Georgia Southern (3/23) ... 0.1 inning of relief with a strikeout in 4-0 win over Tennessee (3/21) ... 0.2 perfect innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts in 4-2 win over Tennessee (3/19) ... Pitched one scoreless inning of relief with a pair of strikeouts in 8-3 win over Davidson (3/17) ... Tallied save recording final out in 10-7 win over Brown (3/13) ... Earned first career save recording final out in 7-5 win vs. Clemson (3/6) ... Pitched 1.2 innings of relief allowing one run on hit in 4-3 loss at East Carolina (2/27) ... 0.2 scoreless innings of relief in 6-2 win at East Carolina (2/26) ... 0.1 perfect inning of relief in 5-3 win over Duquesne (2/21), also scored a run in one plate appearance. ... 0.1 perfect inning of relief with a strikeout in 13-3 win over Duquesne (2/20).

2009 - Pitched two innings of relief at SEC Tournament vs. Vanderbilt; allowed one run, unearned, on two hits with a strikeout and a walk ... Four scoreless innings of relief with just two hits allowed in 9-5 loss to Florida (4/26) ... 0.2 scoreless innings of relief with one strikeout in 12-2 loss to Clemson (4/22) ... 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in 14-6 win at USC Upstate (4/21) ... 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in 6-4 loss to Auburn (4/18) ... Second career start vs. College of Charleston (4/14), allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits in 4.1 innings of work ... 3.0 innings of relief, allowed just one run, unearned, on one hit with three strikeouts and four walks in 7-6 win over Clemson (4/7) ... 2.2 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in 6-4 loss to Arkansas (4/3) ... One scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout in 10-0 win vs. Furman (4/1) ... First career start vs. Georgia Southern, allowed one run on three hits in two innings with three strikeouts (3/25 ) ... One perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts in 11-3 loss to LSU (3/22) ... Three no-hit innings of relief to pick up first win in 6-5 victory over Presbyterian (3/9) ... Pinch-hit RBI double in 15-8 win over Long Beach State (3/6) ... First career appearance on the mound vs. Charleston Southern (3/4), pitched one inning and allowed one run on two hits ... Pinch-hit single and a RBI in first career at-bat in 13-0 win over Duquesne (2/21).

BRADY THOMAS' CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

2010 - Named to 2010 CWS All-Tournament Team ... Key pinch-hit single in 2-1 win over UCLA in national championship series victory at College World Series (6/29) ... 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored in 7-1 win over UCLA in national championship series at College World Series (6/28) ... 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in 5-1 win over Clemson at College World Series (6/25) ... Game-winning RBI single in bottom of the 12th inning in 3-2 win over Oklahoma at the College World Series (6/24) ... Named to NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team ... 2-for-5 with three runs scored in 9-4 win over The Citadel in NCAA Regional (6/5) ... Solo home run in 3-1 loss to Auburn at SEC Tournament (5/27) ... 3-for-3 in 5-2 loss to Florida (5/21) ... Key two-run homer in 5-0 win at Arkansas (5/15) ... 2-for-5 with a double, two runs in 10-2 in over Charleston Southern (5/12) ... 3-for-3 with a pinch-hit three-run homer, career-high four runs scored and tied career-high with four RBI in 20-15 win over Alabama (5/2) ... Walk off two-run homer in bottom of 11th inning in 9-7 win over Alabama (4/30) ... 3-for-4 with a double, homer, RBI and two runs scored in 9-5 win over Ole Miss (4/17) ... 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in 8-7 loss to Mississippi State (4/3) ... 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, three runs scored and four RBI in 10-2 win over Mississippi State (4/2) ... Career-high three hits and career-high four RBI including game-winning three-run double and a homer in 8-5 win at Georgia Southern (3/23) ... 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and a RBI in 4-0 win over Tennessee (3/21) ... 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in 10-7 win over Brown (3/13) ... 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored in 7-3 win over Valparaiso (3/10) ... Two-run double in 12-4 win over Valparaiso (3/9) ... 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in 15-0 win over Presbyterian (3/3) ... 2-for-3 with a double in 5-3 win over Duquesne (2/21).

2009 - Pinch-hit RBI double in 8-6 loss to East Carolina at NCAA Regional (5/31) ... First home run and first RBI as a Gamecock in 4-1 loss vs. LSU at SEC Tournament (5/22) ... 1-for-4 with a run scored in 6-4 win over Charleston Southern (3/4) ... Appeared in all three games of Duquesne series ... Registered first start and first career hit as a Gamecock in 8-4 win over the Dukes (2/22).

SCOTT WINGO'S CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

2010 - Named to SEC All-Defensive Team ... Scored game-winning run in 2-1 victory over UCLA in national championship series win at the College World Series (6/29) ... 1-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in 7-1 win over UCLA at the College World Series (6/28) ... 1-for-3 with a two-run double in 11-4 win over Arizona State at the College World Series (6/22) ... 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored in 10-2 win over Virginia Tech in NCAA Regional (6/6) ... Reached base three times and scored a run in 11-6 win over Florida (5/22) ... 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in 20-15 win over Alabama (5/2) ... 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI in 9-7 win over Alabama (4/30) ... Hit a solo homer and scored two runs in 5-4 loss to Ole Miss (4/17) ... First multi-homer game of his career as he went 3-for-4 with three RBI in 10-4 win at The Citadel (4/14) ... 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in 10-1 win over The Citadel (3/30) ... 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in 11-5 win at Auburn (3/26) ... Tallied solo home run in 4-0 win over Tennessee (3/21) ... 1-for-3 with a two-run single in 10-7 win over Tennessee (3/20) ... Tied career-high with three hits and scored two runs in 8-3 win over Davidson (3/17) ... 2-for-4 with a career-high four RBI in 15-0 win at Furman (3/16) ... Made a combined eight plate appearances in both games of the doubleheader vs. Brown but had just one official at bat ... He walked five times, was hit by a pitch and also had a sacrifice bunt (3/13) ... 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks in 7-3 win over Valparaiso (3/10) ... Hit a three-run homer in 19-6 loss to Clemson (3/7) ... 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a career-high four runs scored in 15-0 win over Presbyterian (3/3) ... 1-for-2 with two runs scored in 6-2 win at East Carolina (2/26) ... Reached base four times with a base hit, a walk and two hit by pitches in 10-3 win vs. Duquesne, also scored a run (2/19).

2009 - 2-for-3 in 5-4 loss to Vanderbilt (5/21) ... 2-for-5 with two runs scored in 9-5 win over Alabama at SEC Tournament (5/20) ... 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in 6-1 win over Georgia (5/16) ... 1-for-4 with a double and run scored in 14-5 win over Vanderbilt (5/2) ... 1-for-3 with a run scored, triple and RBI in 8-5 win over Vanderbilt (5/1) ... 1-for-2 with a run scored in 10-4 win over Auburn (4/19) ... Solo home run in 7-6 win over Clemson (4/7) ... 1-for-2 with a run scored in 10-0 win vs. Furman (4/1) ... Hit solo home run, went 1-for-3 at plate in 12-5 loss at The Citadel ... 2-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBI in 20-19 win over Kentucky (3/28) ... Tied career-high with three hits in 15-0 win at Furman (3/18) ... Walked three times and drove in one run in 13-3 win over Old Dominion (3/10) ... 1-for-1 in 6-5 win over Presbyterian (3/9) ... 1-for-4 with a RBI in 6-4 win over Charleston Southern (3/4) ... Reached base three times in Duquesne series and scored three runs ... Started first and third games of the series (2/21 and 2/23).

2008 - Played in 54 games with 43 starts at second base in first season ... Hit .230 (29-for-126) with 33 runs scored, three doubles, a triple, six homers and 17 RBI ... Put together a strong .438 on-base percentage and set the USC freshman record with 17 hit by pitches ... Fielded a very solid .978 with just five errors at second base ... Career-high three hits including a home run in 11-10 loss at LSU ... 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs scored in 10-1 win over Wofford (4/23) ... Recorded two-run homer in 5-3 win at Furman (4/22) ... Hit solo home run in 6-0 win at Clemson (4/16) ... Hit first career home run and tallied two RBI in 11-5 win vs. Yale (3/12) ... 2-for-3 with a RBI and a walk in 5-1 win at Clemson (3/2) ... Reached base 11 times in weekend series vs. Duquesne with a single, five walks and five hit by pitches ... Tied USC single-game record for hit by pitches with three in 15-4 win over Duquesne (3/7) ... Tallied two hits and reached base on hit by pitch in 7-6 win over East Carolina (2/24) ... Maded first career start and was 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and a hit by pitch in 22-4 win over East Carolina (2/23) ... Played for Gastonia Grizzlies of Coastal Plain League in the summer, hit .242 (29-for-12) with a pair of doubles, two triples and eight RBI ... 2008 SEC Freshmen Academic Honor Roll member.

