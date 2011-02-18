Driver killed in Lexington County crash identified - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Driver killed in Lexington County crash identified

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC (WIS) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 178 near Batesburg-Leesville Thursday night.

Coroner Harry O. Harman identified the victim as 38-year-old Alvin M. Kimble III of Leesville.

Troopers say Kimble was driving his 2006 Hyundai at a high rate of speed on Highway 178 near the intersection with I-20 around 6:30 p.m. when he lost control and slid sideways into oncoming traffic hitting a vehicle driven by 69-year-old James Roberson of North, SC.

Kimble was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.

Troopers believe speed played a role in the deadly crash, but continue to investigate. Roberson was taken to Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital, according to troopers.

