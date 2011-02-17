Orangeburg mom accused of killing sons will get evaluation

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg mother who confessed to killing her two children will soon undergo a mental evaluation.

Court officials say Circuit Judge Edgar Dickson agreed Wednesday that a psychiatrist needs to figure out if 29-year-old Shaquan Duley is fit to stand trial.

Authorities say Duley admitted to smothering her 2-year-old Devean Duley and 18-month-old Ja'van Duley and driving her car into the North Edisto River with their bodies strapped in the back seat in August of 2010.

A trial date has not been set.

