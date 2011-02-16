West Columbia road back open after car kills pedestrian

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A West Columbia road is back open after police investigated a fatal wreck involving a car and a pedestrian.

West Columbia police said the westbound lanes of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard were closed to traffic between Greenwood Drive and Hendrix Street late Wednesday afternoon until 7:30pm.

Lexington County Coroner Harry O. Harman said the wreck happened around 4:40pm Wednesday when Ulyses D. Hampton, 87, of West Columbia, parked his car on the 2000 block of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and got out of the vehicle.



Harman said Hampton walked into the roadway and was hit by a passing car, and died at the scene.

The wreck is still under investigation by the coroner's office and the West Columbia Police Department.

