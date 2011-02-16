Deputy shoots knife-throwing man outside SC Walmart

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - A sheriff's deputy in the Upstate and the suspect he shot are recovering after a bizarre incident at a Greenville Walmart.



Around 1:00pm Wednesday, four deputies responded to a call from someone at the Walmart saying a man was in the store and threatening to hurt himself. Witnesses said the man was armed with two big butcher knives.



Valerie Jones was inside the store when the man began acting agitated. "He was waving knives back and forth, one in each hand," said Jones. "When deputies came, he said, 'I don't care. You can shoot me.' I heard him say, 'This is the last day of my life,' talking something about his wife. 'She did me wrong, I didn't deserve this.'"



Deputies confronted the man, and when he wouldn't cooperate, they shocked him with two TASERs. With the TASERs still engaged, deputies said the man charged at them and threw a knife, striking one of the deputies in the leg.



Deputies fired on the man, hitting him three times in the leg, arm and abdomen. He was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.



The deputy was transported by ambulance for treatment of a laceration. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the deputy was in good condition.



The man's condition was not released.



Sheriff Steve Loftis said the deputy who fired his weapon is a veteran officer. Loftis said that the shooting is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.



"He will be placed on administrative duty until we can complete the investigation and make a determination whether or not to set up a conduct procedures review board, to determine if policy was followed," Loftis said. "It's an unfortunate situation, but I'm glad it turned out like it did with no injury to the public, no property damage. Unfortunately, my deputy got hurt, but I'm proud of him. He did a great job."



Walmart released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying:



"Obviously this is a disturbing situation and our thoughts are with our customers and associates who were shaken up by today's events. Our thoughts are also with the injured deputy and we wish him a full recovery. We appreciate the quick response of the Greenville County Sheriff's Department to help ensure the safety of our customers and associates inside the store."

