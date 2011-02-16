Camden robber uses bicycle to get away

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Investigators are looking for a man who they say robbed a beauty supply store in Camden Wednesday morning and then got away on a bicycle.

A spokesperson with the Camden Police Department says the suspect robbed the Beauty Supply Store in the Springdale Plaza off Highway 1. The store clerk told investigators she believed the man had a weapon.

Investigators say after robbing the store he left on a bicycle. The SLED helicopter was brought in to help search for the suspect along with the K9 unit from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

No one was injured in the robbery. We'll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.