Lawmakers delay decision on open liquor ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers delayed a measure eliminating a six month driver's license suspension for people caught driving with open liquor containers or drinks in their cars.

The House Judiciary Committee Tuesday sent the measure back to a subcommittee.

Jeff Moore is executive director of the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association and said the 10-year-old law wasn't enforced until last year. He said about 1,000 people have had their licenses suspended after being convicted or pleading guilty to having an open container of liquor.

The same penalty does not apply to people with open beer or wine containers.

Laura Hudson is an advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving and crime victims in the Statehouse and was opposed to softening the penalty.

