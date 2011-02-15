Student's lost license returned thanks to the power of technolog - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Student's lost license returned thanks to the power of technology

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Technology is making our world smaller. No one knows that more than two complete strangers brought together by a lost license and a few clicks of a computer mouse.

"I found his license and contacted him on Facebook," said Julian Harris.

"I can't believe it," said USC sophomore Alex Waelde.

Just about the only thing these two have in common is a story that starts near USC's campus.

"I got out my car, walked over here and found the license here on the ground," recounted Harris, a political activist from Rock Hill.

Harris made the discovery en route to a meeting. It seemed to belong to Waelde, a 19-year-old from New Jersey. "I was thinking about turning it into the DMV, maybe even mail it, post office snail mail," said Harris. "But my wife and I have Facebook, we did a search, then found the fellow on Facebook. So we sent a message, five minutes later we were on the phone."

"He's like, 'are you Alex Waelde?' and I'm like 'yeah,'" said Waelde. "And he's like, 'I found your ID on the ground and I googled you, and Google brought up your Facebook. I went on Facebook and saw that it looked like you.' I'm like, no way. I can't believe this.  This is ridiculous."

Julian sent us an email saying he thought it would make a good human interest story, but he didn't leave his number. Naturally, we were able to find Julian's Facebook page in a few clicks.

While Harrison's Facebook reply helped make this story happen, the connection Waelde made was actually lucrative. "It saved me from driving 600 or 700 miles," said Waelde, who would have had to go to New Jersey for a new license.

Up until now, the two have just exchanged Facebook messages. But soon, the two people who almost never met will have more than just a story to share.

Julian is a political activist, and Alex is an aspiring politician. As a thank you, he's going to design Julian's new website for free.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

