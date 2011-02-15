Aflac expands Columbia operations, adds jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Governor Nikki Haley today joined Aflac President and Chief Operating Officer Paul S. Amos II, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin to announce that Aflac would make a significant investment in South Carolina and expand operations in Columbia to create an expected 100 jobs in 2011.

Gov. Haley said, "What we've talked about is not just bringing jobs to South Carolina but to also see companies expand. It's a great thing when a company moves to South Carolina; it's an absolute celebration when we have an expansion because it shows we're doing everything right in South Carolina. The business environment is improving, work conditions are improving, and we continue to do everything that companies want to see."

"We're thrilled to have Aflac expanding in South Carolina and delivering on its commitment to our state, which now means 100 new jobs this year," said Haley. "When we work to cut the amount of red-tape on our businesses, reduce the tax burden and fight to protect our right to work status, business flourishes and it's a big win for our state."

Over the past three weeks, Gov. Haley has made economic development announcements in the Midlands, Upstate and Lowcountry that included news of hundreds of millions of dollars of investment and the creation of new jobs in South Carolina.

