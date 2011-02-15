Aflac expands Columbia operations, adds jobs - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Aflac expands Columbia operations, adds jobs

Governor Nikki Haley today joined Aflac President and Chief Operating Officer Paul S. Amos II, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin to announce the expansion (Source: The Governor's Office) Governor Nikki Haley today joined Aflac President and Chief Operating Officer Paul S. Amos II, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin to announce the expansion (Source: The Governor's Office)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Governor Nikki Haley today joined Aflac President and Chief Operating Officer Paul S. Amos II, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin to announce that Aflac would make a significant investment in South Carolina and expand operations in Columbia to create an expected 100 jobs in 2011.

Gov. Haley said, "What we've talked about is not just bringing jobs to South Carolina but to also see companies expand. It's a great thing when a company moves to South Carolina; it's an absolute celebration when we have an expansion because it shows we're doing everything right in South Carolina. The business environment is improving, work conditions are improving, and we continue to do everything that companies want to see."

"We're thrilled to have Aflac expanding in South Carolina and delivering on its commitment to our state, which now means 100 new jobs this year," said Haley. "When we work to cut the amount of red-tape on our businesses, reduce the tax burden and fight to protect our right to work status, business flourishes and it's a big win for our state."

Over the past three weeks, Gov. Haley has made economic development announcements in the Midlands, Upstate and Lowcountry that included news of hundreds of millions of dollars of investment and the creation of new jobs in South Carolina.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly