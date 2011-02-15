Where can I get free pancakes on National Pancake Day?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – In celebration of National Pancake Day, IHOP restaurants around the nation will offer every guest a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on March 1.

The offer will take place from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and is an effort to raise awareness and funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. For each stack of pancakes served, guests are invited to make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network.

Donations made at IHOPs in the Columbia area will benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' programs at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital.

In 2010, IHOP served four million free pancakes on National Pancake Day and pancake lovers donated more than $2.1 million to children's charities, far exceeding the fundraising goal.

This year, IHOP is hoping to raise $2.3 million, to total more than $7.65 million in the six years the company has been offering the promotion.

For more information, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.

