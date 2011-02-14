Fire at Columbia apartment started while tenant frying chicken - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fire at Columbia apartment started while tenant was frying chicken

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An apartment fire caused about $50,000 in damages Monday afternoon near Two Notch Road, according to Columbia fire officials.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said one unit was damaged at the small complex off Schoolhouse Road.

Jenkins said the tenant was frying chicken when the fire started, suffered minor burns on his arms and is being treated by EMS.

Two people were in the apartment, and Jenkins said both got out. Four families in all were displaced.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

