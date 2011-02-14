Explosion sends man to hospital, starts wildfire

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An explosion sent a man to the hospital and started a wildfire that burned several homes Monday afternoon.

Forestry Commission spokesperson Scott Hawkins says the fire started around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Sun Valley Drive and Chestnut Road in Elgin when a man working with a cutting torch touched off an explosion in a shed.

Hawkins said the man was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The explosion ignited a wildfire that damaged 3 to 4 homes and burned at least 3 to 4 acres, according to Hawkins. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control late Monday afternoon.

A second fire is burning in the Bethune area, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews. There is no word on the size of the fire or if it has threatened any structures.



