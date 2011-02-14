Explosion sends man to hospital, starts wildfire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Explosion sends man to hospital, starts wildfire

A charred yard in Elgin (Source: Jack Kuenzie) A charred yard in Elgin (Source: Jack Kuenzie)

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An explosion sent a man to the hospital and started a wildfire that burned several homes Monday afternoon.

Forestry Commission spokesperson Scott Hawkins says the fire started around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Sun Valley Drive and Chestnut Road in Elgin when a man working with a cutting torch touched off an explosion in a shed.

Hawkins said the man was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital.  There is no word on his condition.

The explosion ignited a wildfire that damaged 3 to 4 homes and burned at least 3 to 4 acres, according to Hawkins. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control late Monday afternoon.

A second fire is burning in the Bethune area, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews. There is no word on the size of the fire or if it has threatened any structures.

Stay with WIS and wistv.com for the latest on this developing story

Related story:

Wildfire burns three Sumter Co. homes

Monday's high winds and dry conditions keep firefighters busy

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly