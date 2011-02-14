Monday's high winds and dry conditions keep firefighters busy

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Fire crews in the Midlands have been busy fighting brush fires that have spread quickly due to high winds.

Firefighters from the South Carolina Forestry Commission along with Lexington County are battling a fire near I-20 and Hwy 6. An official with Lexington County tells WIS News 10 the fire has burned approximately 30 acres.

The Forestry Commission also says residents in that area could see smoke through the night and possibly into Tuesday. However, they add the fire has been contained and is under control.

Investigators believe the fire started from a spark off a piece of equipment on I-20.

Hawkins added that another fire burned between 8 and 10 acres off Old Bluff Road in lower Richland County Monday. He says the fire was started by a spark from a piece of equipment at a logging operation.

Crews from the Forestry Commission and the Columbia Fire Department were able to save 4 homes from that fire. It did burn down some storage sheds. Crews were able to contain the fire within a couple hours and there are no reports of any injuries.

