Suspect wanted for stabbing man in back at Super Bowl party - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspect wanted for Super Bowl party stabbing arrested

James Carl Goodwin (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) James Carl Goodwin (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Acting on an anonymous tip, deputies arrested a man they believe stabbed someone at a Super Bowl party.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the Richland County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division located 44-year-old James Carl Goodwin, AKA "48," on Tuesday around 9:45 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on N. Main Street in Columbia.

Goodwin was arrested without incident. 

Lott said that on Monday, February 7th at 2:00 a.m. Goodwin stabbed a victim in the back at a Super Bowl party during a verbal altercation at 1649 South Goodwin Circle in Gadsden. The victim was transported to the hospital where he received treatment for his wound.

Investigators say Goodwin and the victim knew each other and had been involved in prior altercations.

Goodwin is being transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he will await a bond hearing. 

