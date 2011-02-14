No charges filed after W. Columbia homeowner kills intruder - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No charges filed after W. Columbia homeowner kills intruder

By Logan Smith - email | bio

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Police say no charges will be filed after a West Columbia homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Monday morning.

West Columbia Police Chief Dennis Tyndall said the shooting happened around 3:15am on Morningside Drive when the homeowner, Richard Williams, allegedly saw a man breaking into his truck behind the house. 

Tyndall said Williams went to his garage and as the door opened, he saw the man a short distance away on a bicycle. Williams fired his gun twice, hitting the man. 

Police said the intruder went a short distance on the bicycle before collapsing in the street. The Lexington County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Mark Edward Howard, 44, of Williamsburg, Ohio. Police say Howard was believed to be homeless.

Tyndall said West Columbia police met with the Lexington County Solicitor's Office Wednesday afternoon and determined no charges will be filed against Williams. However, Tyndall did say police don't want to send the message "that you can just shoot anybody in your yard for any reason, because that's not the case."

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly