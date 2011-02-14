Apartment fire causes $100,000 worth of damage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four Columbia families lost their homes Sunday night in an apartment fire.

Flames broke out around 9:45 p.m. on the first floor of an apartment complex on South Beltline Boulevard.

Interim Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins tells WIS-TV the fire caused about $100,000 in damage. Jenkins said eight families were displaced. Four of them lived in apartments that suffered fire and water damage. The other four apartments had water service shut off for the night.

The Red Cross is helping all those families. Fire investigators haven't determined the cause of the fire yet.

