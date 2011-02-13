Fire Chief: Unsafe cooking practices severely damage home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service said unsafe cooking practices caused $144,000 in damages to a home Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to Calcutta Drive in the Pine Ridge community around 8:30am.

Battalion Chief John Hendrix said the home was heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene. He said it took them about a half hour to control the fire.

Hendrix said those in the home at the time of the fire made it out safely. The Red Cross is currently assisting them.

The Lexington County Fire Service said it wants to remind people to never leave anything unattended while cooking.

