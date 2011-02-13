Gamecock fans hopeful of Clowney's decision

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Monday is the day that Gamecock fans have been waiting for.

The nation's top football recruit Jadeveon Clowney will finally announce what school he will take his talents to.

One USC student is pretty optimistic that Clowney will choose the Gamecocks. "I think we have a good shot," said JW Wilkerson, "I've been watching him on ESPN and a couple of his announcements, and he was at the Alabama football game, which was a big win for us. I think the in-state impact Marcus Lattimore had, we have a good chance of getting Jadeveon."

WIS News 10 will stream Clowney's announcement live on our Website Monday. It's set for 10:15am. We will also have team coverage from Rock Hill and Columbia. So be sure to tune in to WIS News at noon, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 7:00pm Monday.

