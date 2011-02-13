Heart patients pounding on the ice

IRMO, SC (WIS) - It's only fitting that Valentine's Day is a day for heart patients to celebrate.

Families and children affected with a congenital heart defect got to ice skate for half off Saturday at Irmo Ice Plex.

One mother said it's a great way to socialize with other families who are going through the same thing. "It was fun," said mother Suzanne Wingard, "We had a lot of fun. This is Zoe's first time skating. So, its nice to have events like this that we can try something new for the first time and do it with friends."

The event was put on by Palmetto Hearts. Monday marks the last day of congenital heart defect awareness week.

