Orangeburg murder victim was woman of faith

By Tim Pulliam - email

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - It's been nearly two weeks, and there have been no arrests in the case of a woman who was found stabbed to death inside her home.

It happened off Goff Avenue in Orangeburg. Investigators said four children witnessed the murder.

But we're now learning more about the victim.

Saint Paul Baptist Church off Highway 21 was where you could typically find Carolynne Hanton on a Sunday morning. "She was as Jesus said, 'Let your light shine before men that they may see your good works.' Her light was constantly shining through her countenance and her character," said Pastor Charcer Priester. It's a presence Priester said he'll miss.

Church-goers said the place of worship was a second home to Carolynne. They said she grew up singing in the choir's soprano section. Her robe and a single rose now mark the seat she sat in. "We miss her, but yet we're going on the strength of God that we are able to move forward," said Priester.

What is setting them back is not knowing who killed Carolynne. Deputies said her husband found her body. "There was no signs of forced entry," said Chief Barbara Walters of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department, "We feel that she let the suspect in, that she knew them. She felt comfortable letting them in the house."

Deputies said the person did leave evidence behind that may help them arrest someone, and it's what family and friends are praying for. "We need to know," said Priester, "It will bring peace not only to her family but to our church family."

If you have any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call Crimestoppers. You don't have to leave your name, and there's a cash reward for any tip leading to an arrest.

