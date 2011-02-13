$132,000 of marijuana seized after indoor grow bust

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two people were arrested after the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office seized 44 marijuana plants and $10,000 of indoor grow equipment at an Elgin residence.

35-year-old Paul Culhane and 33-year-old Tara Gordon-Sandborn are being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Gordon-Sandborn was also served with a bench warrant on an unrelated charge.

Sheriff Jim Matthew said deputies executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Sheffield Road early Sunday morning and found a fully operational indoor marijuana grow. "While we are more concerned with crack cocaine, meth and other hard drug use and dealing, we will not overlook marijuana violations, " stated Sheriff Matthews." This marijuana eventually ends up in the hands of our kids, and we will do whatever it takes to reduce this availability."

Sheriff Matthews said the plants were in various stages of growth, and at full maturity, they would have an estimated value of $132,000.

