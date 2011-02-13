SC baby found alone in car on I-85 roadside - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman charged after leaving baby alone in car along I-85, police say

Jessica Perry (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail) Jessica Perry (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - A South Carolina woman was jailed after leaving her baby alone in a vehicle parked along I-85 in Gaston County Saturday night.

According to a police warrant, Jessica Kristen Perry of Simpsonville, SC, left her 17-month-old daughter in a car parked along the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-85 near Highway 321.

Perry, 29, told officers her car ran out of gas and she hitched a ride with another driver who took her to a nearby gas station.

When the arresting officer took Perry to the Gaston County Jail, police say she was in possession of two Clonzepam pills and two Restoril pills, all of which are considered schedule IV narcotics.  

Perry was also charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.  She was given a $10,000 secured bond.  

Perry also has a pending DWI charge in Mecklenburg County which occurred on February 5, 2011.  She was also cited at that time for not having a driver's license.

Perry's daughter was taken to Gaston Memorial Hospital for observation and is doing fine.  The Department of Social Services now has custody of Perry's child.

Perry is scheduled to appear in Gaston County District Court on Thursday, March 24.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.

