Arrests made in 3 separate Sumter incidents - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Arrests made in 3 separate Sumter incidents

Demetrius Johnson (Source: Sumter Police Department) Demetrius Johnson (Source: Sumter Police Department)
Latasha Pickens (Source: Sumter Police Department) Latasha Pickens (Source: Sumter Police Department)
Larry Kevin Johnson (Source: Sumter Police Department) Larry Kevin Johnson (Source: Sumter Police Department)
Leroy Gibbs (Source: Sumter Police Department) Leroy Gibbs (Source: Sumter Police Department)
Kevin Anderson (Source: Sumter Police Department) Kevin Anderson (Source: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has made six arrests in three separate incidents, one of which dates back to last November.

Kelvin McCoy was charged with grand larceny. Major Alvin Holston said he was involved in an incident where about $4,500 of jewelry was taken from Tracy's Jewelry on November 18th.

Latasha Pickens, Larry Kevin Johnson, Leroy Gibbs, and Kevin Anderson were arrested in connection to several air conditioner thefts in January. Pickens was charged with one count of possession of stolen goods and one count of conspiracy. Johnson was charged with five counts of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy. Gibbs was charged with four counts of possession of stolen goods and one count of conspiracy, and Anderson was charged with one count of grand larceny, four counts of stolen goods, and two counts of conspiracy.

Demetrius Johnson was arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred in the 100 block of McQueen Street in January and charged with burglary in the first degree. Major Holston said two other co-defendants, Douglas Sprow and Jonathan Latrell were previously arrested in connection to the incident.

All the suspects, minus Pickens, are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

