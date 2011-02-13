Driver pursued by authorities dies in fatal crash

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 21-year-old driver, who was being pursued by a Town of Hampton Police Officer, died after a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened around 3:00pm, two miles north of the Town of Hampton.

Trooper Billy Elder said the male driver was traveling north of US 601 when he went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and hit a light pole. He said the individual was not restrained and was trapped inside the vehicle.

He was taken to Hampton Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

WIS News 10 called the Town of Hampton Police Department to question why the driver was being pursued, but the department was not able to provide an answer at this time.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.