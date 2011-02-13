Countdown to decision day for Clowney

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Monday is decision day for Jadeveon Clowney. It's when the world will find out where the South Pointe High defensive end will play college football.

Clowney is the nation's number one prospect. He choose not to sign on National Signing Day, which was February 2nd. Instead, he put it off until Valentine's Day, and it also just happens to be his birthday.

His former high school coach defended Clowney's decision to delay his decision.

"I've even heard a couple of college coaches say that was a little unfair to schools, but that kid is making a decision for the next three or four years of his life," said Clowney's former coach Bobby Carroll, "That's big! You know, it's not, 'Hey, I'm going to go down there and everything's going to be hunky-dory. I'm going to have fun and play football.' There's a lot more factors involved, and I think he's just weighing all those things."

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.