Boat Show highlights new safety product for kids

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With the weather turning sunny and a little bit warmer, some of you may have spent your Saturday in a boat. But you might also want to take some time to check out the Boat Show at the State Fair Grounds in Columbia this weekend.

There's an interesting product on display called the Prop Glove. It was created to keep kids safe. "We designed the Prop Glove primarily for the safety of our kids," said creator Jeff Switzer, "They can get in and out of the boat safer. We were constantly having to stand at the back of the boat to make sure they didn't slip or fall into the motor."

Sunday is the last day you can visit the Boat Show between the hours of 10:00am and 6:00pm.

