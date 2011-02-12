Taking a swing at domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Middle schoolers with the Columbia Heroes program took a swing at domestic violence Saturday.

They held a wiffleball tournament at the Drew Wellness Center to raise money for Sister-Care. It's a local shelter for abused women and children.

About 80 kids from 20 middles schools around the Midlands played in Saturday's tournament. "It's an issue that's becoming more and more widespread," said City Year member Caroline Ritcher, "It's not just the physical abuse, but it's emotional and psychological and verbal abuse as well. And so to raise awareness for that and to raise money to give back to programs that fight that, it's incredibly important. And I'm truly honored to be a part of it today."

The kids raised about $2,500 for Sister-Care.

