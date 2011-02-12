Community pays respect to longtime Midlands educator

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Family, friends, educators and former students said goodbye to a man who dedicated his life to teaching Saturday.

Herman Lessley Abel died exactly one week ago.

He was a teacher in the Midlands for more than 30 years. 17 of those years were spent at Keenan High School in Columbia where Abel served as assistant principal. It's the same place the community gathered for his funeral.

After retiring, Abel taught math to students at Benedict College and Allen University.

He was 79-years-old.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.