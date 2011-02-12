Midlands couple believes dogs stolen from their home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands couple believes dogs stolen from their home

Missing Chihuahuas (Source: Candice Thomas) Missing Chihuahuas (Source: Candice Thomas)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A West Columbia couple said they believe someone may have stolen their two dogs.

The Ellisors returned from a trip this week to find their two Chihuahuas missing along with a pair of diamond earrings.

They said they think someone broke into their home on Holly Ridge Lane while they were gone.

In a West Columbia police report, it showed there were no signs of forced entry. The doors were locked when the Ellisors got home.

At this time, it's not clear if the burglars took the dogs or if they got out during the burglary.

