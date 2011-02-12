Stabbing victim held against her will more than a day - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Stabbing victim held against her will more than a day

Gary Whaley (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Gary Whaley (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after a stabbing incident in Columbia early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30am at 1437 Head Street

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Gary Whaley held a female victim against her will and stabbed her more than five times. Spokesperson Monique Mack said the woman's injuries appeared to be life threatening. She was taken to Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital where she is listed in stable condition. "She had been held for a day and a half," said Mack, "She was dehydrated, her body had suffered multiple stab wounds, she was in a lot of pain and she survived. That in itself is a blessing for her."

Mack said it appears the two were involved in some kind of romantic relationship.

Whaley is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after Mack said he peacefully turned himself in to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

