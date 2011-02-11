Search crews act on new tip for missing Fairfield Co man

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Search crews in Fairfield County have called it a day after a small victory. More than half a dozen agencies joined forces Saturday to look for Billy Pound, who went missing back in November after a car accident.

He was disoriented and wounded, cradling a head injury with a towel. Billy Pound walked for miles trying to find help after a November rollover accident in rural Fairfield County. "The mind can push the body a lot further than we can imagine, and he had a very sharp mind," said Pound's son-in-law, Joel Davis.

Davis hasn't seen Pound in months. In fact, no one has. The South Carolina Highway Patrol found his smashed-up Volkswagen hours after it crashed, but it wasn't until two weeks ago that investigators connected the car to a missing persons report and realized that car was Pound's.

Volunteers and rescue workers were acting on two-month-old sightings on Highway 21 Saturday to find any trace of Pound. "If we're able to find him, great," said search coordinator Stephen Pearrow, "If we are able to make a recovery out of it, that's wonderful too. It gives the family some closure."

Search leaders moved the command center six miles from the crash site after getting a new tip Saturday morning. They said Pound was last seen about 12 hours after the wreck next to I-77.

More than 50 people joined the search on foot, on ATVs, on horseback and in the air. "We're all made up of volunteers," said Pearrow, "Not one person here is paid, including myself."

"That's what brings the volunteers out, is that each time we come out here, we have the opportunity to help a family," said Pearrow.

The family is still hoping for the best. "Preferably we'd like to find out that he was picked up by somebody and is alive and well, maybe in a hospital somewhere," said Davis.

Until then, they'll keep searching.

Pound was last seen around sundown on November 30 near mile marker 36 of I-77. He was spotted holding a towel to his head.

If you saw someone matching that description or know anything about Pound's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

